Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRST opened at $2.90 on Friday. Broad Street Realty has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Broad Street Realty, Inc, an integrated real estate company, owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers and street retail-based properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

