Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.70 and a fifty-two week high of $496.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.