Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.94. 1,646,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.70 and a fifty-two week high of $496.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

