Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of BNL opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.85. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

