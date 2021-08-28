Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

