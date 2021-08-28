Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post earnings of $3.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $3.60. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $3.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $14,084,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $13,030,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.66. The company had a trading volume of 63,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. The firm has a market cap of $837.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $82.48 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

