Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce -$1.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.89) and the highest is ($1.33). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of $11.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $311,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 130.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 306,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,392. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

