Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.31. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $1,805,248 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $13,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.97 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

