Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $86.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

