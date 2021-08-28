Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post sales of $741.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $736.60 million and the highest is $745.90 million. First Horizon reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,045,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

