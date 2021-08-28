Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 71.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.