Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.