Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report $370.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.10 million. Materion posted sales of $287.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

