Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post $104.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.79 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $83.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $425.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of PERI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $706.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

