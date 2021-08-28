Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $148.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $208.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $502.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $617.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $763.76 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.60 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

