Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $405.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.90 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $360.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $35.24.
In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.