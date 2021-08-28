Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $405.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.90 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $360.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $3,881,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

