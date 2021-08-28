Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 434,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

