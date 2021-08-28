Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 1,886,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

