Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Baxter International stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

