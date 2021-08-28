Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post sales of $291.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.40 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,237,000 after buying an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96. Cognex has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.