Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. 2,470,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.33.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

