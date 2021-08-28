Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

