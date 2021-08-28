Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,939,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,319,360. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,569. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.