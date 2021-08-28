Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post sales of $4.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.88 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,037,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

