Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.19. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 619,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 485,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,576. Terex has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

