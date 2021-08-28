Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKD. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

