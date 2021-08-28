Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,945. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

