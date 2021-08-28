Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,361.09

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,361.09 ($30.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,360.90 ($30.85). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,460 ($32.14), with a volume of 6,297 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £398.10 million and a PE ratio of 31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,361.09.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.