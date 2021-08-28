Bruce G. Wilcox Buys 20,000 Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,717.
TSE SFD remained flat at $C$0.60 during trading on Friday. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The company has a market cap of C$38.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.54. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47.
About NXT Energy Solutions
