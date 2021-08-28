Bruce G. Wilcox Buys 20,000 Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,717.

TSE SFD remained flat at $C$0.60 during trading on Friday. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The company has a market cap of C$38.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.54. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

