BSCView One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,193.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $188,365.43 and $12,193.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars.

