Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Builders FirstSource worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $12,792,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $23,764,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

