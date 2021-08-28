Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $5.73

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $87.99 million and $16.60 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $5.73 or 0.00011776 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 15,724,801 coins and its circulating supply is 15,349,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

