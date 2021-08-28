Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $70.40 million and approximately $75,234.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.03 or 0.00623450 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 211.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.