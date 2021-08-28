Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Trading 1% Higher

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 72,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 48,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.