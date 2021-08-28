Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,568 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.79% of Cadence Design Systems worth $299,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,609,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.47. The company had a trading volume of 865,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

