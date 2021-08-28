CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the July 29th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.02 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

