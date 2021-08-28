Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 271,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLBS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 253,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

