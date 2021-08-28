Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 50.9% in August

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3,116.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $30.90 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

