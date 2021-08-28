Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $137,960.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

