Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the July 29th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
