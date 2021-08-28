Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. 1,137,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

