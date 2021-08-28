Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CWB opened at C$36.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.57.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. Research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6500003 earnings per share for the current year.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.79.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.