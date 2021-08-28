Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canopy Growth worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGC. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

