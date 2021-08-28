Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cansortium stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

