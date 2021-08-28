Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cansortium stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86.
About Cansortium
