Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.99

Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.99 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 48.64 ($0.64). Capita shares last traded at GBX 48.04 ($0.63), with a volume of 5,777,978 shares.

CPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

The firm has a market cap of £809.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Capita news, insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Insiders have bought 256,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,917 over the last quarter.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

