Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.