Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

