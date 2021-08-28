Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $56,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

