Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.12

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.12 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 67.60 ($0.88). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 4,115 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £78.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.53, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

