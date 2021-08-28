Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $90.93 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00005799 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $90.93 billion and $7.54 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00290155 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00049087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010465 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,050,654,414 coins and its circulating supply is 32,145,363,657 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

